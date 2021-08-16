GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,208 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254,617 shares of company stock worth $199,794,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

