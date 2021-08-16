GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 64,349 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,349 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

