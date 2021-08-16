GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 7,718 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,712,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,768,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 183,125 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.