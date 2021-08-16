GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 255.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 176.3% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 189.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 171,742 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.1% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $305.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $307.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

