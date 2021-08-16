GWM Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $145,156,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,851.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,558.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

