GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

