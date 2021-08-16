GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,115 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 471.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000.

SMH stock opened at $262.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $271.79.

