GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,321 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,487,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 221,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $40.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

