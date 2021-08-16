GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 52,095 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

