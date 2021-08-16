GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,497 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.