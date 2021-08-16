GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 34.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 100,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 84,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $150.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $151.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

