GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

