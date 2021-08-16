GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $159.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

