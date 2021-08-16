GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWD stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

