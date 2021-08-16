GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

