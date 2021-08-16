GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 32.4% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $128.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

