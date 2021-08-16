GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $607.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.96 and a twelve month high of $618.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,082,270 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.