GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.10 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11.

