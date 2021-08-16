GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 253.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 258,171 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XRT opened at $95.66 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

