GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOOT opened at $86.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,004 shares of company stock worth $7,363,765. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

