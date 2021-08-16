GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 766,639 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after acquiring an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after acquiring an additional 621,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

