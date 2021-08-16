GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,859 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

