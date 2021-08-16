GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EME opened at $119.84 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

