GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 909,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 278,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.47 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.