GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,122 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 202,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,620,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

