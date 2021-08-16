GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 7,323 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 1.56% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of MUST stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

