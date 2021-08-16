GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after buying an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

