GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

