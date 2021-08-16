GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,442 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

DPZ stock opened at $517.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.44. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.