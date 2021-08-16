GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,518 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $411.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

