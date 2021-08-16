GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $47.89 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.