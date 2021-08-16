GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 273.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 164.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 304,233 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,895 shares of company stock worth $9,035,138. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.