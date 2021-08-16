GWM Advisors LLC Sells 23,135 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

