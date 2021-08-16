GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,906,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $106.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

