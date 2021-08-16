GWM Advisors LLC Sells 6,242 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 442,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 278,408 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,809,000.

SPHB stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25.

