HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00157714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.17 or 1.00478023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00923391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.90 or 0.06913519 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

