Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117,994 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 220,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000.

LRGF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.41. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,281. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14.

