Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. 3,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,945. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

