Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $136.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $136,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 109,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,109,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

