Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.70. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.59.

