Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.70. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.59.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.