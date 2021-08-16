Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 2.30% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $8,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.57. 560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,130. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.54.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

