Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

