Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 6,096 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,282,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.72. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

