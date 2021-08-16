Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,104 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up about 5.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.01% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $88,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of SWAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

