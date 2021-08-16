Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.