HaloDAO Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $4,853.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,747.00 or 1.00033828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00914240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

