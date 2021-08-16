Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

