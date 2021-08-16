Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $88.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the highest is $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $354.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $24,243,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

