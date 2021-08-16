Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on HVRRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

