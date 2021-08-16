Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.32.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.